Korean War memorial plaque to be unveiled in Dixon’s Veterans Memorial Park

DIXON — A plaque honoring Korean War veterans from the area is scheduled to be unveiled on Memorial Day at Lee County Veterans Memorial Park.

The Korean War Area Memorial Plaque will bear the names of 18 veterans who were killed in action or died from injuries sustained in the war, Park Commissioner Keane Hudson said.

“Memorial Day was a great day for us to do this,” Hudson said.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. May 27 at Lee County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 668 Veterans Parkway, Dixon. The event is open to the public.

The Korean War Area Memorial Plaque will be installed on the north side of the Republic F-105 Thunderchief adjacent to the public walkway on Palmyra Street, he said.

It will be the fourth plaque in the park, said Patrick Gorman, an honorary park commissioner. Currently, there are plaques for World War I, World War II and Vietnam War veterans, he said.

The park also features several hundred “legacy stones,” with names of veterans, Hudson said. The names are not just of people from Lee County, but those throughout Illinois, the U.S. and even other countries, he said.

“We’ve always said that Veterans Memorial Park is for all veterans, not just Lee County veterans,” Hudson said.