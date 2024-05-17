Hope Cancer Wellness Center to host support group May 21 in Dixon

DIXON — The Hope Cancer Wellness Center will host a Facing the Challenge Support Group at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The group is free and intended for cancer survivors, patients and caregivers.

Attendees will be able to exchange advice, share experiences and find emotional support. The support group also provides participants a safe and supportive environment.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-288-4673 or visit homeofhopeonline.org/2024/04/support-groups-may-dates/.

The Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon.