AMBOY — The Green River Saddle Club’s Speed Show will begin at 10 a.m. May 18 at 1580 Morman Road, Amboy.

Come out and watch some fast horses compete at the Green River Saddle Club in Amboy. The kitchen and bar will be open. Just bring a chair, grab a bite to eat and watch the horses run.

The Green River Saddle Club Ranch Show begins at 10 a.m. May 19 at 1580 Morman Road.