Dixon Lioness-Lions Club holding annual garage sale Saturday

DIXON – The Dixon Lioness-Lions Club’s annual garage sale is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 785 Evelyn Rose Lane, Dixon, in the Overlook Gardens subdivision.

The garage sale is a fundraiser for the club and all proceeds will go to local charities. All items available at the sale will be unmarked and shoppers are told to pay what they feel the items are worth, according to a news release from the Dixon Lioness Lions Club.

The Dixon Lioness Lions Club is a service organization that works to raise money to donate to charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.

For information, call Ginny Stadel at 815-288-3072.