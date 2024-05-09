Mercyhealth to hold family fun event Friday and Saturday

DIXON — Mercyhealth will host Mercyhealth on the Square from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., Dixon.

The event will offer fun for all ages, including entertainment, food trucks on Saturday, games, tours of the REACT helicopter and MD-1 emergency response vehicles on Saturday and drawings for AirPod Pros and three $100 VISA gift cards.

A job fair will also take place for those looking for a career change. Onsite interviews will be available for several different positions. Interested individuals can also view open job opportunities at mercyhealthsystem.org/careers.