Family bicycle ride to Morrison Rockwood Park is May 18

MORRISON – A free family fun bike ride to Morrison Rockwood State Park will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 601 N. Jackson St., with the ride commencing at 10 a.m. At Rockwood Park, hot dogs, drinks and treats will be served, compliments of Friends of the Parks Foundation. The city of Morrison Department of Fun will be on hand with lawn games and craft activities.

Two lucky youth riders will win new bikes, donated by Mead’s Bike Shop and Ben’s Bicycles. About noon, Friends of the Parks members will give away swag bags to the first 50 kids who ride back to St. Peter’s Church.

“Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to participate in the Ride,” said Marc Adami, Friends of the Parks board member. “Through this event, we are hoping to encourage bike safety and get folks out to Rockwood Park. Riding a bike is great exercise and a healthy alternative to ‘screen time.’ We want to help people do it safely while enjoying the great outdoors.”

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and children 17 and younger must have a parent’s permission. Participants are encouraged to bring their bike helmets. A limited number of youth helmets will be available at the ride, courtesy of Morrison Rotary Club.

For information, call Andi Paulsen at 563-663-0518.