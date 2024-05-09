Ethan Kessler throws a no-hitter as Eastland baseball rolls: Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Eastland 10, Galena 0 (5 inn.): At Lanark, Ethan Kessler threw a no-hitter facing three over the minimum as the Cougars rolled in a Northwest Upstate Illini contest. Kessler did it at the plate as well with a pair of hits and three knocked in.

Peyton Spears and Cole Huber drove in a pair each for Eastland (10-11-1).

Sterling 6, Fulton 5: At Sterling, two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings proved to be just enough as the Golden Warriors held on for the win over the Steamers in a nonconference battle.

Mason Smithee homered for Sterling, driving in two. Tatum Allen tripled and accounted for two RBIs for the Golden Warriors (11-14-1). Mason Kuebel led the attack for the Steamers (12-12) with a pair of RBIs and a double.

Rock Falls 10, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Rock Falls, the Rockets scored in every inning but one as they held off the Cogs in a Big Northern Conference tilt. Carter Schueler doubled, homered and drove in five runs for Rock Falls (14-12, 11-5).

Austin Castaneda, Ethan Moeller, and Mason Landes had two hits each for the Rockets.

Softball

Erie-Prophetstown 19, Orion 13: At Erie, the Panthers erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the fifth to cruise to the win over the Chargers. Paezleigh Hudgin, Wynn Renkes, Lilly Swatos and Kayler Pritchard had three RBIs each for E-P (8-14).

Eastland 4, Galena 3 (9 inn.): At Lanark, after giving up a tie-breaking run in the top of the ninth, the Cougars scored twice in the bottom half for the walk-off win. Alyson Knutti smacked a double to right field, scoring both Isabella Ames and Kennidee Bryant with the game-winning runs. Eastland improved to 15-6 overall.

Rock Falls 23, Rockford Lutheran 4 (4 inn.): At Rockford, 23 runs on 23 hits added up to a dominant win for the Rockets in the Big Northern Conference game. Jeslyn Krueger led the offense with four hits and five RBIs.

Emma Skinner had three hits and four RBIs and Korah Hosler and Maddison Morgan had three RBIs each for Rock Falls (12-15).