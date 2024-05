Softball

Sterling 10, Alleman Catholic 0 (6 inn.): At Rock Island, a big sixth inning turned into a big win for the Golden Warriors in a Western Big Six contest. Olivia Melcher homered and drove in two to spark the offense for Sterling. Ady Waldschmidt, Georgia Gallardo, Lily Martinez and Sienna Stingley drove in runs for the Golden Warriors. Stingley also struck out 10 in the circle as Sterling improved to 19-3 overall and stayed on top of the Western Big Six at 11-1.