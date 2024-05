Bob Balayti of Balayti Painting works on sprucing up the Vietnam-era jet Wednesday, May 8, 2024, on display at Veterans Memorial Park in Dixon. Balayti, a Navy veteran himself, is volunteering his time for the project. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking to bring it back to its former glory, Bob Balayti is volunteering his time to add a coat of paint to the Vietnam War-era warbird on display at Dixon Veterans Memorial Park.