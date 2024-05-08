Lee, Ogle counties under severe thunderstorm warning

DIXON — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lee County, southeastern Ogle County and northwestern La Salle County until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

At 6:51 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Rock Falls to near Walnut to 8 miles southeast of Deer Grove, moving east at 40 mph.

Storms could produce hail and 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees.

Locations impacted include Dixon, Rochelle, Mendota, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Creston, Lee, Compton, Steward, Nelson, West Brooklyn, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Triumph, Lee Center and Nachusa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, the National Weather Service advises.