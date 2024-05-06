Sterling Main Street’s 11th annual car show drew largest crowd yet

Community members gathered at the Sterling Marketplace on Sunday, May 5, 2024, to marvel at the vehicles on display at Sterling's 11th annual car show. (Payton Felix)

STERLING — Sterling Main Street welcomed the largest crowd yet to its annual car show on Sunday, May 5, with 180 vehicles registered for the 2024 event at the Sterling Marketplace pavilion.

Cody Denning of Rock Falls won the Mayor’s Choice award for his 1964 Ford Econoline Pickup. He was presented his plaque by Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian. Best of Show winners were Frank and Toni Clementz of Rock Falls for their 1940 Willy’s Coupe. Plaques were presented, in no particular order, to the Top 40 recipients.

A group of volunteers acted as judges for the event and decided each winner based on specific qualities, including exterior paint, customization and/or restoration and more. Participants were given bonus points for creative vehicle displays at the event.

The car show, previously held in the Bradford Supply Co. parking lot, was moved to the Sterling Marketplace based on the success of the 2023 Cruise Nights there. The move turned out to be the right choice based on the overall positive feedback from participants and attendees, Lori VanOosten, Sterling Main Street’s marketing assistant, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

The Sterling Marketplace was able to accommodate the event’s high number of registered vehicles and the pavilion provided shade to organizers and attendees during a sunny day. However, some community members voiced complaints to event organizers, citing an insufficient number of bathrooms, a poor parking situation and announcements that were hard to hear at certain areas of the event.

Before awards were presented, an announcement was made addressing these concerns and promising to “do better next year.” Sterling Main Street plans to hold the car show at the Sterling Marketplace again next year and is prepared for another large crowd. After the show was over, they held a meeting to discuss how they can improve parking, VanOosten said.

The car show’s 2024 presenting sponsors were Sterling Chevrolet, Sterling Commercial Roofing, Sauk Valley Bank, Micron Industries Corp., B&R Auto Repair and Redline Dyno Center. Supporting sponsors include Johnson Oil Co., McCloud & Associates Architects, Jake Gerdes State Farm, Majeski Motors, Select Employees Credit Union and Showplace Antiques & Treasures.