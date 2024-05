Megin Steeb with son Kayden Carter, 18, and daughter Mackenna Muhammad, 12, attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for their Habitat for Humanity home Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

A groundbreaking and blessing for the 32nd Habitat for Humanity home in Dixon took place Saturday May 4, 2024. Megin Steeb, son Kayden Carter, 18, and daughter Mackenna Muhammad, 12, will be moving into the new digs upon completion.