Chance named Student of the Month at Sterling High School

STERLING — Carter Chance, a Sterling High School senior, is an April Student of the Month.

His parents are Susan and Michael Chance, and he has a sister, Jordan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find really engaging is Internship with Rebecca Koerner because I get a placement relative to my college degree and I get to see what the career is going to be like before I commit to this decision of this career.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am planning on attending Iowa State University for the education of engineering.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite volunteer activities was when I helped my basketball team run a Special Olympics basketball camp. Doing this I learned that it doesn’t take much to do something to make someone’s day. Another one of my favorite volunteer activities was when I helped out with the Christmas food drive. For this I learned that no matter how small, anything can help people in need.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One moment that was very memorable was when I went to state for track. The whole experience of us high schoolers being in dorm rooms and it being after school is over is what really makes this the most memorable for me.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope is to graduate college as an engineer and then find a good job that I will work well in so I can be as successful as I once dreamed.