Shutter to Think: Race Day brings out local high schoolers’ competitive nature

Polo students Zoie Wyatt (left), Avery Faivre, Alivia Schmidt and Kirstin Romero react as their car races another Friday, April 26, 2024 during SVCC’s Manufacturing Day. (Alex T. Paschal)

Last week I ran out to Sauk Valley Community College to do a story on Manufacturing Day, a day meant to introduce local students to the art and craft of industrial design. Students visited a couple local businesses before converging at the school for a tour of the manufacturing technology department. Student teams then designed and built cars and raced them against one another.

And that’s where the fun began.

Big cars, little cars, weird cars and nicely designed cars were seen in the competition. The “rat rods” were placed on tracks side by side and two at a time zipped down the track; well, most did anyway. A few I witnessed didn’t quite cross the finish. However a quick trip to the garage and the racer could take another shot at the checkered flag.

As the competition heated up, emotions rose and fell as teams were eliminated and others unexpectedly advanced.

That excitement is what I wanted to show here in this photo. Little cars of metal rolling down a raceway is why the group was here, but the human element – the cheers, smiles and grimaces – is what makes the event real and meaningful.

I don’t know if any of the students will have much remembrance of this day; the winners received a trophy and bragging rights. But I saw firsthand that, for a couple hours, the competition was fierce.