Rock Falls annual farmer’s market opens Wednesday

United Metal Buildings of Sterling-Rock Falls donated a new pavilion for Firehouse Ministries and the Rock Falls Farmers Market at 403 W. Second St. in Rock Falls. Pictured are Jaime Cendajas, outside sales representative of United Metal Buildings; Juan Moreno, general manager of United Metal Buildings; Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler; and Brian and Elizabeth Tribley of Firehouse Ministries. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Tribley)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is celebrating “May Day,” the much awaited spring season, with the opening day of its annual farmer’s market on Wednesday, May 1.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. The Chamber will also host a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. to celebrate the vendors and the market’s new pavilion.

The farmer’s market will be open all of May through October on every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 W. Second St. in Rock Falls.

The market, which has been serving the Rock Falls community for over 15 years, is organized through a partnership between the chamber and Firehouse Ministries Fire Museum. The new pavilion was donated by United Metal Buildings to Firehouse Ministries for the community to use and to provide shade for the market’s sellers during the upcoming hot summer days.

For farmers, crafters or local businesses who are looking to sell, booth spaces are free and registration is open all season long. To participate, fill out a registration form and return it into the Rock Falls chamber.

As of Monday, April 29, there are about 15 local farmers and gardeners registered for a booth at the market. Most of those vendors are annual participants at the market, but all are welcomed and encouraged to sign up, Sam Smith, president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Each year, the chamber tries to include “one big specialty event” to encourage community involvement and promote the farmer’s market, Smith said.

For the 2024 season, Local Fest is returning for the third year in a row from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24. For those who are not already registered to sell at the farmer’s market, there is a $10 registration fee, which will be put toward marketing and advertising the annual market.

Local Fest set itself apart from the regular market by encouraging young entrepreneurs to participate and sell their goods. It gives them a space to learn how to manage money and to operate a business, Smith said.