50th annual Fulton Dutch Days begins Friday

2024 Dutch Days Festival chairmen include (back row) Marilyn Tichler, treasurer; Curt Temple, tractor show; Mike Kramer, food vendor; (middle row) Jane Orman, Dutch Treasures Room; Kathy Bielema, Dutch costume maker; Lori Temple, tractor show; Virginia Petersen, parade chairman; (bottom row) Jill Nederhoff, street scrubbers; Trudy Feldt, costume coordinator for Dutch dancers; Amber Turner, Dutch dance instructor/coordinator; Joy Van Zuiden, Dutch costume fashion show narrator/coordinator; Barbara Mask, general chairwoman. Absent from photo are Rebecca Huizenga, arts and crafts; Mike Wiersema, food vendor; Kayla Wilkin, publicity/advertising and Darryl Hogue, race director. (Photo provided by the Dutch Days Committee)

FULTON — The 50th annual Dutch Days Festival will be centered in downtown Fulton on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, with a variety of fun and educational events to celebrate the city’s Dutch heritage.

This year’s theme is “The History of KLM: The Royal Dutch Airlines,” which was established in 1919, making it the world’s oldest airline still operating under the original name. The airline was granted “Royal” status by royal decree. Its first international flight was in 1924 – 100 years ago this year.

All-day events on Friday, May 3, include the Dutch treasures display at the Masonic Lodge; arts, crafts, food and concessions; de Immigrant Windmill tours; Windmill Cultural Center and Gift Shop open; Early American Crafters at Heritage Canyon; and a tractor show.

Saturday’s all-day events include the same, plus various activities at the Andresen Nature Center, located at North Fourth Street next to Heritage Canyon, and children’s rides and activities on 11th Avenue between First and Second streets. Family activities include train rides, bounce houses and games.

“Festivals are a celebration of how a community works and plays together,” said Barbara Mask, general chairwoman of the Fulton Dutch Days Festival. The 16 individuals who serve in these roles demonstrate an exemplary example of collaboration and dedication, she said.

“The primary reason that this festival has blossomed, grown and thrived for 50 years are the people who make it all happen: the Festival Committee Chairmen,” Mask said. “Like many other civic volunteers, these are the individuals who believe in the ‘value of community’ and freely offer their time and talents to public service – using their skills to make the festival a success, year after year, decade after decade.”

Schedule of events for Friday, May 3

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Dutch Treasures Display at Masonic Lodge, 1014 Fourth St.

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Films of the Netherlands at Masonic Lodge.

Noon – Theme presentation by John Van Der Bleek “The History of KLM: the Royal Dutch Airlines.”

Noon-2:30 p.m. – Wooden shoe demonstration at 10th Avenue and Fourth Street.

1 p.m. – Films of the Netherlands at Masonic Lodge.

1 p.m. – Fulton High School Swing Choir and Jazz Band at the EPIC Center, 514 13th Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Dutch costume/Delft presentation at the Masonic Lodge.

1-3 p.m. – Genealogy and Research at Fulton Martin House Museum, 707 10th Ave.

2:30 p.m. – Luke Traver, master wooden shoe maker: “The Art & History of Wooden Shoe Carving” at the Masonic Lodge.

3:30 p.m. – “Holland: Did You Know?” presentation at the Masonic Lodge.

4 p.m. - Films of the Netherlands at Masonic Lodge.

4:30 p.m. – “1986 Dutch Days parade video” at Masonic Lodge.

5 p.m. – Dutch Klompen Dancing on Fourth Street.

5:30-8 p.m. – Family Fun Night with a “Dutch Touch” at 1000-1100 Fourth St.

6-9 p.m. - “Band at the Windmill” hosted by the Fulton Fun Crew located in front of the de Immigrant windmill at First Street and 10th Avenue.

Schedule of events for Saturday, May 4

8:30 a.m. – Dutch Days Race 5K Run/Walk starting at KT3 Fitness, 912 Fourth St.

9 a.m. - Pedal tractor pull registration at First Street and 11th Avenue near the tractor show.

9:30 a.m. - Pedal tractor pull.

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Films of the Netherlands at the Masonic Lodge.

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Dutch treasures, stippling and hindeloopen painting display at the Masonic Lodge.

10 a.m. – Dutch klompen dancing on Fourth Street.

10 a.m. – Presentation by John Van Der Bleek “The History of KLM: the Royal Dutch Airlines.”

10 a.m.-noon – Chalk the Dike, behind the windmill.

10 a.m.-noon – Genealogy and research at Fulton Martin House Museum, 707 10th Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Bobbin lace maker demo at the Masonic Lodge.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Classic car display at Fourth Street.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Children’s activities at 11th Avenue and First Street.

10:30 a.m.-noon - Pet show.

11 a.m. - Dutch costume/Delft presentation at Masonic Lodge.

11-12:30 p.m. – Great River Gymnastics demonstration at First Street and Ninth Avenue.

11:30 a.m. – Luke Traver, master wooden shoe maker: “The Art & History of Wooden Shoe Carving” at the Masonic Lodge.

12:30 p.m. - Children’s wooden shoe races PreK through fifth grade (wooden shoes provided).

1 p.m. – Presentation by John Van Der Bleek “The History of KLM: The Royal Dutch Airlines.”

1 p.m. – Fulton Elementary fourth and fifth grade chorus performance at the Main Street stage.

1:30 p.m. – Dutch klompen dancing on Fourth Street.

2 p.m. – Dutch costume fashion show at Fourth Street and 11th Avenue.

2:30 p.m. – Street scrubbing starting on Fourth Street.

3 p.m. – Parade on Fourth Street from Ninth Avenue to 13th Avenue.

3:30 p.m. - “Holland: Did You Know?” presentation at the Masonic Lodge.

4 p.m. – Films of the Netherlands at the Masonic Lodge.

4:30 p.m. – “1986 Dutch Days Parade Video” at Masonic Lodge.

Activities on Sunday, May 5, include de Immigrant windmill tours and an open Windmill Cultural Center from 1-5 p.m. A community church service will be at 6 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 1208 Third Ave. followed by a fellowship hour with Dutch pastries, compliments of the Fulton Dutch Days committee.

For more information on the festival, held rain or shine, visit “Dutch Days” or “Visit Fulton, Illinois” on Facebook or cityoffulton.us/.