Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 12-19

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Donald L. and Vickie S. Gilbert to Collin and Chelsea Gilbert, 1312 Crestview Road, Sterling, $249,900.

Michelle L. Shears to Nicholas Berardi and Jessica M. Sarabia, 802 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $102,000.

Jon and Sarah Development LLC and Sarah J. Kophamer, now Shirley, to Jacob M. Mussmann and Hannah Keckler, one parcel on 12th Avenue, North Albany, $11,500.

Mitch and Kayla Heiar to Robert W. and Deanna Kay Shaw, 906 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $300,000.

Debi Hill to Homero and Angelica Lopez, 904 W. 19th St., Sterling, $165,000.

Jennifer Scanlan to Mary Dodge, 624 W. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $96,000.

Douglas Ray and Jo Ellen Vandersee to Donald L. and Vickie S. Goshert, 1312 Crestview Road, Sterling, $249,900.

Joan Behm to Nicholas James Dickau and Caitlyn Bailey, 104 N. Church St., Albany, $182,000.

Rollyn P. Loomis Jr. to Kyle and Jessica Bonato, 520 E. High St., Morrison, $157,000.

Hector Gonzalez and Blanca E. Arana to Jennifer Moore, 906 W. 12th St., Sterling, $85,900.

US Bank to Castlerock 2023 LLC, 311 E. 11th St., Sterling, $28,000.

Milton & Janice Bush Family Farms LLC to Adam and Katie Hoagland, one parcel on Rock Road, Morrison, $0.

Got Realty LLC to Timothy and Kylie Precht, 505 Meadow Lane, Morrison, $195,000.

US Bank to FTH Holdings LLC, 909 First Ave., Sterling, $31,600.

RIP LLC to TCS Total Property Management LLC, 2701 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $140,000.

Matthew W. and Crystal Sparks to Alexis G. Echebarria, 1316 Waters Court, Sterling, $120,900.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. to city of Sterling, two parcels on West Seventh Street, Sterling, $7,200.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne A. Henson to Walnut Creek Carriage Works LLC, 905 W. 21st St., Rock Falls and 605 W. Fifth St., 302 15th Ave., and 1502 E. Third St., Sterling, $0.

Nelda Rojas to Maria C. Lopez Leos, 509 Ave. I, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deed

Richard N. Turnroth Trust, Eric J. Turnroth, trustee, to Nicholas A. and Laura M. Rude, 2114 Melvin Drive, Rock Falls, $143,000.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Brian Halverson to US Bank, 1817 Third Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 606 Anglo St., Dixon, $0.

Brian and Nancy Moritz to Joseph A. Segretto, 1310 Adelheid Park, Dixon, $162,500.

Daniel C. Piotrowski to Kimberly L. Oldman, 511 Devonshire St., Dixon, $153,500.

Dale A. and Denise R. Mares to Grant Lee Monte, 440 River Bluff Drive, Dixon, $175,250.

Anthony C. Dillabough to Baylee M. Wiemken and Cristina D. Boyd, 401 W. Everett St., Dixon, $112,500.

Sandra S. Hobbs to Hugh A. and Susan M. McCoy Revocable Living Trust, Hugh and Susan McCoy, trustees, 560 Morgan Road, Amboy, $110,000.

Joshua Lewis and Craig A. Wilson to Michael R. and Becky S. Echebarria, 681 Partridge Place, Dixon, $475,000.

Harlan and Douglas A. Bell to Arrowen and Joy McNamara, 1296 Jacob Drive, Rock Falls, $200,415.

David P. and Christine M. Blackburn to Jeremy S. Lahman, 1015 Idlewild Drive, Dixon, $160,000.

Robert C. Gould Jr. to Amboy Property Group LLC, 216 N. Davis Ave., Amboy, $45,000.

Sara L. and Judith A. Stewart to David Bajic and Donald Sarver, 1006 W. First St., Dixon, $45,000.

Daniel and Edita A. Danaiata to Jordan and Tiffany Shippert, 1646 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $269,900.

Russell George and Ines Radejefski and Magdalena Rodriguez Najera to Todd A. Kettel and Helena Ford, block 19, lot 1, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Quit claim deeds

Deanna Lynn Murray to John Newton Prentice, 260 Maple St., Paw Paw, $0.

Rox C.M. Foote to Alejandro Garcia, block 17, lot 28, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $1,000.

Anthony Dorsch to Luz E. Berrier, block 14, lot 55, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $500.

Jeffrey L. Zeh to Tim and Barbara Bartlett, block 1, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Van Petten Limited Trust, Russell and Gayla Cleveland, trustees, to Austin J. Ryan, two farmland parcels in Harmon Township, $1,350,324.

Margaret Jane Langenfeld Trust, Diane Rubenstein, trustee, to Lawton Family Trust, Richard S. and Susan J. Lawton, trustees, 320 Autumnwood Lane, Dixon, $249,000.

Verner C. and Merrida P. Carlson Declaration of Trust, Merrida S. Gunter, successor trustee, to Benjamin Carl and Marie Louise Hill, one farmland parcel in Alto Township, $1,790,976.

Thomas Potts Land Trust, Charles Vincent, trustee, to Hugh A. and Susan M. McCoy Revocable Living Trust, Hugh and Susan McCoy, trustee, 560 Morgan Road, Amboy, $173,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dawn R. Furman to Karin Gordon, 526 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $122,000.

Midfirst Bank to Maak Investmensts LLC, 102 W. Olive St., Forreston, $59,860.

Andrew T. and Lauren Nicole L. Frisbie to Cecelia Peterson, 1403 Crimson Ridge Drive, Byron, $130,000.

Rochelle Commons LLC to Reo Fundit 4 Asset LLC, 120-150 N state Route 38, Rochelle, $2,200,000.

Danielle Johnson and Broch Jones to Austin D. and Hannah M. Bailey, 196 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $230,000.

Paula Machelle Mathis to Tahir Karim, 504 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $93,000.

AJ Homes LLC to William Long and Kylie Heck, 3330 S. Watertown Road, Oregon, $157,000.

Sabrina Heath to Lacy Michelle Johnson and Tristin Lyle Woodin, 505 W. Colden St., Polo, $85,000.

Geoffrey R. Carter to Kristy, Juan Antonio and Abelardo Gonzalez, 122 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $174,000.

Zachary M. Bernardin and Cecellia J. Stover and John R. Gomez, 1045 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $170,000.

Jacob R. Ellenby and Andrea Forster to Ryan Hancock, 8638 N. Finch Lane, Byron, $300,000.

Rosita C. Jimenez Declaration Trust, Rosita C. Jimenez, trustee, to Donna Vargas, 5695 S. Park Place Drive, Rochelle, $340,000.

Zackery Martin to Geoffrey Carter, 401 Main St., Leaf River, $80,000.

Barry B. and Saundra L. Skinner to Cornerstone Contractors of Florida LLC, 114 River Road, Oregon, $0.

Brian S. and Jodi L. Horner to Krista Heng and Karen Harmon, 3261 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $590,000.

James J. Johnson to Kerri and Christian Osmond, 4496 S Mulford Road, Rochelle, $410,000.

Quit claim deed

Travis Bauscher and Makayla Jackson to Edwin G. and Ann I. Bauscher, 509 N. Division Ave., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Eileen J. Anderson Revocable Trust, Eileen J. Anderson, trustee, to Stuart Meyers, 304 S. Locust Ave., Forreston, $98,995.

Stillman Banccorp Trsbc003, Stillman Banccorp, trustee, to Jay L. and Wendy M. Martin Trust, Jay L. and Wendy M. Martin, trustees, 124 Fox Run Lane, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office