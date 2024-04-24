Here are Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ 2024 primary election official results

Voters in Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties cast their ballots March 19 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots had two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also had two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots. Election results were finalized Friday by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

* Indicates winner, (i) indicates incumbent

Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Lee County Board

Republicans

District 1, Vote for 2

*Michael J. Koppien (i): 600 votes (38.81%)

*Ronald Gascoigne (i): 542 (35.06%)

Paula Meyer: 404 (26.13%)

Ogle County Coroner

Republicans

*Christie M. Cox: 3,834 (50.71%)

Chad Horner: 3,726 (49.29%)

Ogle County Board

Republicans

District 5, Vote for 1

Ron Kern: 552 (48.85%)

*Dan Janes: 578 (51.15%)

Referendum

Ogle County sales tax of 1% for schools, school resource officers and mental health professionals

Yes: 2,770 (30.66%)

*No: 6,264 (69.34%)

State Senate

Republican

Chris Bishop: 2,918 (15.05%)

Tim Yager: 7,078 (36.5%)

*Li Arellano Jr.: 9,394 (48.45%)

Congress

17th Congressional District

Republicans

Scott Alan Crowl: 9,696 (32.41%)

*Joe McGraw: 20,223 (67.59%)

U.S. President

Democrats

*Joe Biden (i): 739,646 (91.48%)

Marianne Williamson: 28,777 (3.56%)

Dean Phillips: 25,615 (3.17%)

Frankie Lozada: 14,513 (1.79%)

Republicans

*Donald Trump: 479,556 (80.50%)

Nikki Haley: 86,278 (14.48%)

Ron DeSantis: 16,990 (2.85%)

Chris Christie: 9,758 (1.64%)

Ryan Binkley: 3,114 (0.52%)

Source: Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county clerk’s offices, Illinois State Board of Elections