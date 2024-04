ROMEOVILLE – About 1,300 students were honored on the Lewis University dean’s list for the fall semester.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a GPA of at least 3.5, with no “D” or “F” grades.

Kaitlyn Knipple of Dixon and Jay Dykstra of Fulton were named to the list.

Knipple is studying mathematics. Dykstra is studying aviation administration.