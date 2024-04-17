Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman

Forreston's Bree Schneiderman ompetes in the long jump at the 44th Annual Gebhardt-Worley Invitational. (Earleen Hinton)

Forreston-Polo freshman Bree Schneiderman has hit the ground running in her first season of high school track & field – both literally and figuratively. In an 11-team field at the Gebhardt-Worley Invitational at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon on April 6, she placed top three in four different events.

Individually, Schneiderman took second in the 100 meters (13.11 seconds) and long jump (4.92 meters), as well as third in the 200 meters (28.75 seconds). She also ran a leg in the third place 4x100 relay (53.32 seconds) with teammates Elsa Monaco, Letrese Buisker and Ennen Ferris.

Schneiderman has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for April 1-7. She answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.

What’s been your favorite thing about this season so far?

Schneiderman: My favorite part of this season so far has probably been achieving my goals, making PRs and growing closer to my teammates.

What’s your favorite thing about track & field in general?

Schneiderman: My favorite thing in general would be nice weather meets. Better chances of PRs and fun.

What is your perfect meal?

Schneiderman: I love a good crispy chicken sandwich with potatoes, green bean casserole and milk.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Schneiderman: I would love to fly. I think it would be so cool to look down at the world.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a meet?

Schneiderman: “Thunderstruck,” “Surround Sound,” “Pick Up the Phone,” “ONE CALL,” “Money Trees,” “HUMBLE” (clean versions).

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Schneiderman: “Time to Pretend,” “Good Days,” “Beautiful Things,” “I Remember Everything,” “Too Sweet.”

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?

Schneiderman: I’d love to go to Bora Bora. It looks so pretty and relaxing, and I love the beach.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Schneiderman: My favorite class is history. I love learning different things from around the world and things from the past.

What is your favorite college or professional team? Favorite college or professional and athlete?

Schneiderman: We always followed along with Michigan track. My favorite athlete is Riley Ammenhauser.

You get to have dinner and talk track & field with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?

Schneiderman: I would pick Riley Ammenhauser, Mia Manson and Aasia Laurencin. I would pick these people because they go to my dream college for track, and these girls are so big on track, especially Riley. She does long jump, and I want to follow her journey on how she got to where she is today. The other two are also great athletes, and it would be my dream to talk to all of them.