STERLING — CGH Auxiliary will host a $5 jewelry and accessories fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road.

The jewelry sale is free and open to the public. A buy-one, get-one-free special will be running during the sale. Proceeds help fund the Auxiliary’s projects.