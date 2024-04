Firefighters from multiple departments battle a blaze at Sharky's, a bar in Mt. Morris, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — Several fire departments are fighting a fire at a Mt. Morris business Tuesday afternoon. Sharky’s, 3 N. Wesley Ave., was still burning mid-afternoon. We are working to get more information about this story.

Video: Sharky's fire in Mt. Morris Fire departments are fighting a fire at Mt. Morris business Sharky’s Tuesday afternoon