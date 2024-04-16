Dinges Fire Company announces new hire

AMBOY — Dinges Fire Company has announced it has hired Tim Salo as a fire apparatus specialist.

Salo recently retired from the Byron Fire Protection District in Byron as deputy chief. He spent 32-plus years of service at BFPD. Salo will work alongside Orin Snodgrass, who he worked with at BFPD for 24 years, selling fire trucks throughout the Midwest.

“While it’s bittersweet to retire from BFPD, I couldn’t be more excited to start a new career at Dinges Fire Company,” Salo said. “I have known Dinges Fire Company CEO Nick Dinges for 30 years, having worked with his brother for 31 years. Once Nick started Dinges Fire Company, BFPD bought equipment from them, and service and sales has always been top notch. I look forward to staying in the industry helping Dinges Fire provide the best, safest and most affordable products to our local communities and throughout the Midwest.”

“We are so thrilled to have Tim join our dynamic and fast-growing team,” Dinges said. “Tim is extremely knowledgeable, he’s a hard worker and he’s well known in the fire service industry. He is the perfect fit and I look forward to seeing him excel and grow himself and our company.”

Salo grew up on a dairy farm in north central Minnesota and has resided in Byron since 1990. He has been married to his wife, Shelly, for almost 42 years and has two sons, two daughter-in-laws, one daughter, five grandchildren and one on the way.

Dinges Fire Company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Amboy. Dinges Fire Company distributes fire, rescue and emergency services equipment in the Midwest, with over 140 team members operating in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

