Dixon High School announces Hall of Fame honorees for March

DIXON — Dixon High School has released the names of students selected to the March Hall of Fame.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation. Students are selected by their teachers for the Student Hall of Fame. Students named to the March Hall of Fame are:

Art: Bryonna LeBlanc

Business: Brody Nicklaus

Driver’s Education: Esther Mertes

English: Alondra Briceno

Foreign Language: Leah Stees

Health: Wyiet Blanchard

Industrial Arts: Jake Whelan

Math: Olivia Hintz

Music: Jillian Leeser

PE: Maria Lima Matamoros

Science: Koko (Quenya) Ugalde

Social Studies: Andrew Fassler

Social Studies: Dominic Beck

From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The March Teens of the Month are Leah Stees and Jake Whelan.