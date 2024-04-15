Dixon High School announces Hall of Fame honorees for March

DIXON — Dixon High School has released the names of students selected to the March Hall of Fame.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and/or class participation. Students are selected by their teachers for the Student Hall of Fame. Students named to the March Hall of Fame are:
Art: Bryonna LeBlanc
Business: Brody Nicklaus
Driver’s Education: Esther Mertes
English: Alondra Briceno
Foreign Language: Leah Stees
Health: Wyiet Blanchard
Industrial Arts: Jake Whelan
Math: Olivia Hintz
Music: Jillian Leeser
PE: Maria Lima Matamoros
Science: Koko (Quenya) Ugalde
Social Studies: Andrew Fassler
Social Studies: Dominic Beck
From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The March Teens of the Month are Leah Stees and Jake Whelan.