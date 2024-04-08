NAMI Sauk Area to host open house at new office April 12

STERLING — NAMI Sauk Area is hosting an open house Friday to introduce the community to its new office space and share information about its programs.

The open house is set for 5-6 p.m. April 12 at 3101 Freeport Road, Sterling. The event is open to the public.

NAMI Sauk Area, a branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, serves Whiteside, Carroll, Lee and Ogle counties, said Mary Thormahlen, a volunteer who handles the organization’s social media and facilitates its Connections Recovery Support Group.

“We are an organization that helps those suffering with mental illness and their families through education, advocacy and support,” Thormahlen said.

Friday’s open house will include a chance for attendees to explore the new office space, participate in a member drive, learn about the programs and resources NAMI Sauk Area offers and enjoy several giveaways, she said.

The organization hosts five groups, and will be adding more in the next couple months, Thormahlen said.

There are two Family Support Groups – one that meets in Sterling and the other in Rochelle, she said. Those groups support families and friends of those with mental illness in helping their family member or friend.

A Survivors of Suicide Support Group for adults who have lost a loved one or friend to suicide meets in Morrison, Thormahlen said.

For those with mental illness, there are two Connection Recovery Groups – one in Rock Falls and one that meets via Zoom, she said. The Zoom meeting requires preregistration.

“NAMI Sauk Area is growing and we want the community to know that there are mental health services within the community,” Thormahlen said. “We’re just trying to get our name out.”