Man dies in Easter evening fire in Rochelle

The front entrance at 322 S. Main St., Rochelle, is pictured the morning of Wednesday, April 3, three days after a structure fire left one dead and one injured. (Payton Felix)

ROCHELLE - Rochelle police have confirmed the identity of a Rochelle man who died following a two-alarm fire in a Rochelle apartment building Sunday, March 31.

The Rochelle Police Department confirmed the victim was 40-year-old Brandon Dodrill, who was a resident at 322 S. Main St. The Rochelle Fire Department was dispatched about 6:30 p.m. March 31 in response to smoke and fire coming from a basement unit on the southeast corner of the building, according to a news release from the department.

Dodrill was described as a lover of all sports, but specifically bowling, in an obituary by Unger Horner Funeral Home.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. In a phone interview on Friday with Shaw Local News Network, David Sawlsville, fire chief at Rochelle FD, said they believe the fire to be an accident and there was no indication of foul play. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called because there was a fatality, Sawlsville said.

Firefighters encountered an active fire when they entered the building, and the blaze was under control 18 minutes after their arrival, according to the news release.

The 15-unit apartment building sustained an estimated $60,000 worth of damage. The majority of damage was contained to the unit of origin, Sawlsville said.

There was a second victim found on the third floor of the building, who was assisted out of the building and taken by a mutual-aid ambulance to Rochelle Community Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. No first responders were reported as injured.

“We appreciate the help and quick response from all of the assisting units,” Sawlsville said.

The Rochelle Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Rochelle police; Ogle-Lee (Flagg Center Hillcrest, Creston and Steward), Ashton, DeKalb, Lynn-Scott-Rock, Oregon and Stillman Valley fire departments; the State Fire Marshal’s Office; Rochelle Municipal Utilities; Ogle County Emergency Management; the Ogle County Coroner’s Office; Rochelle Community Hospital; and the American Red Cross.

All responding units were in service for about 3½ hours.