5 Things to Do: Sterling Public Library’s Author Fair, orchestra performance in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Sterling Public Library’s Author Fair: The Author Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 102 W. Third St. Genres include young adult, children’s, mystery and suspense, historical, romance, religion and nonfiction. For more information, call 815-625-1370 or email benknapp@sterlingpubliclibrary.org.

2. Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert: The orchestra will perform the second concert of its 71st season on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Concert time is 7:30 p.m. The Symphony and Community State Bank have for several years offered a charter bus from Clinton, Iowa, through Fulton and Morrison, to the concert at the Sterling location. In addition to the travel convenience, the bus offers delivery directly to the door of the concert, avoiding location and parking concerns. Reservations are required through hosts Kathy and Dan Anderson at 563-503-4886. Conductor Brian Dollinger has titled this concert “Prodigious Discovery” in reference to an overture by Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga, a young Spanish Basque composer. Two other well-known composers from that era, Felix Mendelssohn and Ludwig von Beethoven, are represented on this program as well. Admission is by season ticket, or individual concert tickets are available at the door; $20 for adults. All students are admitted free, and an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price.

3. Soup supper in Harmon: Harmon United Methodist Church will host a soup supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the church, 202 N. Grove St., Harmon. The menu will feature ham and bean and vegetable soups, sandwiches, drinks and desserts. A free-will offering will be taken to raise funds for siding for the church.

4. Love Lights the Way to Hometown Holidays: Rock Falls invites you to experience the magic of its 37th annual Hometown Holidays from Nov. 21-23. Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the Rock Falls Christmas Walk, a key Hometown Holidays event. To become part of the festivities, reach out to the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500, or visit the website at rockfallschamber.com. Thursday, Nov. 21, will feature Holiday Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion. Prizes to be given are valued between $50-$250, and there will be a jackpot prize of over $1,000 in local gift cards. Doors open at 4 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. The Love Light Ceremony at the Love Light Tree will be Friday, Nov. 22. Join this candlelit ceremony to honor loved ones, with names read aloud. Names can be submitted for $5 at the Rock Falls Library or online. Rock Falls’ Uptown Christmas Walk also will be Nov. 22. Enjoy free treats, activities and giveaways, meet Santa, visit the petting zoo, and end the evening with a chance to win $1,000. Grinch dodgeball will be Saturday, Nov, 23, at Rock Falls Middle School. Children ages pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will battle the Grinch with the help of local mascots and holiday characters. The first 100 children registered receive a free goody bag.

5. The Pork Tornadoes in concert: The Wild Rose Casino in Clinton, Iowa, will host a concert featuring the Pork Tornadoes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the Oakwood Ballroom. The concert is intended for people ages 21 and older. The doors to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. Cash bars also will be available. The Pork Tornadoes was founded 20 years ago and performs covers of songs by NSYNC, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Phil Collins, Morgan Wallen and Justin Timberlake. Ticket prices start at $20 for seated tickets and $15 for standing room. The prices will increase the day of the concert. To buy tickets, visit Iowa Store Gift Shop or wildroseresorts.com. Wild Rose Clinton is at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.

