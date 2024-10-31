Fallen tree causes closure of Illinois route 2 near Oregon

Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knup walks near the site where a large tree fell across Illinois Route 2, just north of Oregon, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, forcing the closure of the state highway from Fair Street in Oregon north to Margaret Fuller Drive. Crews were waiting at 1:30 p.m. for a crane to arrive to remove the tree. Electricity was knocked out for some residents north of Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Strong winds caused a large tree to fall across Illinois route 2 Thursday morning, closing traffic on the state highway.

The tree, which was located in a resident’s yard on the west side of the highway, fell across both lanes of the highway and across electrical and other service wires. About 135 ComEd customers are without power.

The road was closed from Fair Street in Oregon, north to Margaret Fuller Road.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from ComEd and Asplundh, a tree removal company, were waiting for a large crane to arrive to lift the tree from the wires.

Officials estimated the road could be closed for an additional two hours as cleanup continued. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

