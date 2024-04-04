Shutter to Think: The circus comes to town

Poppet, a character with Cirque Luz Dalia, starts the show Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Dixon Park District’s The Facility. The traveling group featured acrobats, juggling, comedy and stunts to the delight of the audience. (Alex T. Paschal)

I might be misremembering but I feel like the circus coming to town had been a yearly, or perhaps at least an every-other-year, type thing. Though I know I went a time or two as a kid the only thing I do recall was a display of giant New York rats and scary clowns.

I certainly was not the first kid to find clowns less terrific and more terrifying; in fact, I think many adults feel similarly. I don’t quite have that fear as I once did but there is still a bit of uncertainty from me when it comes to the clown community.

A few years back I was involved in a group art show with the theme “The Trigger Event.” The group explored any number of phobias we might have (or at least want to explore artistically).

I decided on Coulrophobia, the irrational or extreme fear of clowns. I approached my photo piece to delve into what makes it so scary. My conclusion was exaggerated movements and makeup that hides nonverbal communication leaves us uneasy in reading the real intention of someone. I would have liked to reproduce the photo here but it’s a bit “NSF-neWspapers.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Cirque Luz Dalia made a stop at Dixon Park District’s The Facility. A slightly different version of the circus that I remember. No elephants, lions or the classic ringmaster. But they did have Poppet, a much less frightening clown that the crowd seemed to love as she went through her antics.

It was a fun show for the kids, who saw acrobats, jugglers and men displaying feats of strength and balance. And, of course, the snow cones, popcorn, snacks, bubbles and trinkets that are sold to enhance the fun.

The only thing I missed was the giant rats.