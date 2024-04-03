Tractor driver killed in collision on Route 40 south of Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – One person was killed Wednesday morning when the tractor that he was driving was hit by a semi-tractor trailer on state Route 40 at the intersection of Route 172/Star Road south of Rock Falls, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. The driver of the tractor, which was pulling a wagon, died at the scene. The semi driver was injured, Booker confirmed.

The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available, he said.

The crash occurred about 7 miles northeast of the scene of a triple fatal collision at Hahnaman and Luther roads that happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Three Tampico teens who were northbound in a pickup truck that failed to stop at a stop sign were struck by a semi that was traveling east on Hahnaman, according to Booker.

Jayden Hanson and Channing Swertfeger, both 14, and Douglas “DJ” Dorathy Jr., 16, all Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico High School/Middle School students, died at the scene. The teen pickup driver and the driver of the semi, a Whiteside County man, were not identified. The teen was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries; the semi driver was not injured, Booker said.

That crash also remains under investigation.