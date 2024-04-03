Rochelle apartment fire leaves one dead, one injured

The front entrance at 322 S. Main St., Rochelle, is pictured the morning of Wednesday, April 3, three days after a structure fire left one dead and one injured. (Payton Felix)

ROCHELLE — One person is dead and another injured following a two-alarm fire in a Rochelle apartment building on Sunday, March 31.

The Rochelle Fire Department was dispatched to 322 S. Main St. shortly after 6:30 p.m. in response to smoke and fire coming from a basement unit on the southeast corner of the building, according to a news release from the Rochelle Fire Department. Firefighters encountered an active fire when they entered the building; the blaze was under control 18 minutes after their arrival, according to the release.

Names of the victims have not yet been released. The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined and are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The building sustained an estimated $60,000 worth of damage, according to the release.

One victim was found inside the apartment near its door and was transported by a Rochelle ambulance to Rochelle Community Hospital. That person was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was found on the third floor of the building, was assisted out of the building and transported by a mutual-aid ambulance to Rochelle Community Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Rochelle Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Rochelle police, Ogle-Lee (Flagg Center Hillcrest, Creston, Steward), Ashton, DeKalb, Lynn-Scott-Rock, Oregon and Stillman Valley fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rochelle Municipal Utilities, Ogle County Emergency Management, Ogle County Coroner’s Office, Rochelle Community Hospital and the Red Cross. All responding units were in service for about 3 1/2 hours.