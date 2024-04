Dixon Knights of Columbus 690 members will be grilling all sorts of delicious meats Saturday, April 6, at Oliver's Corner Market for the first of weekend cookouts at the store. (Alex Paschal)

Oliver’s Corner Market will host its first cookout of the year Saturday, April 6, at 748 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon. The cookout will go to benefit the Dixon Knights of Columbus’ Catholic Scholarship Fund. Knights will be grilling from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offering pork chops, burgers, brats and hot dogs plus lunch extras.