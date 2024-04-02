Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Alex Harrison

Dixon's Alex Harrison (1) delivers a pitch during baseball game between Dixon at Hampshire. March 28, 2024 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Dixon senior pitcher Alex Harrison has been an impact player on the mound and at the plate since he emerged as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference performer last season.

In a 14-0, five-inning win over Rockford Guilford on March 19, Harrison pitched a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.

The Dukes are off a 4-2 start this season, including a four-game undefeated streak in the first two weeks. Harrison’s contributions are a big reason for that success.

Harrison has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for March 18-24. He answered some questions to help us to get to know him a little bit.

What’s been the key to your team’s success this season?

Harrison: Our pitching has been a key factor for us only letting up a couple runs so far.

What goals have you set for yourself and the team this season?

Harrison: Win a regional.

What’s your favorite memory of Dixon baseball?

Harrison: The strong bond the coaches and players make.

What’s your favorite movie? TV show?

Harrison: Favorite movie is “The Patriot.” TV show is “Outer Banks.”

What is your perfect meal?

Harrison: Steak and mashed potatoes.

Dixon’s Alex Harrison takes home on a wild pitch against Rockford Jefferson Wednesday, March 13, 2024 to open the Dukes’ baseball season. (Alex T. Paschal)

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Harrison: Teleportation, so I can go anywhere.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?

Harrison: Anything that is sang by Nickelback.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Harrison: Zach Bryan songs.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?

Harrison: I would travel to Hawaii because I have never been.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Harrison: Welding and Manufacturing, because it is fun.

Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?

Harrison: The Cubbies and Tiger Woods.

You get to have dinner and talk baseball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?

Harrison: David Ross, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo. These guys all had great relationships and looked awesome to be around, so I think I would enjoy having dinner with them.