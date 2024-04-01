Polo softball defeats Dixon: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Polo 6, Dixon 4: At Dixon, the Lady Marcos edged the Duchesses in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Sydnei Rahn went 3 for 4 with an RBI, including a double, to lead Polo’s 11-hit attack. Camrynn Jones, Leah Tobin and Izabella Witkowski chipped in two hits and an RBI each, while Makayla Cisketti added two RBIs for the Lady Marcos.

Jones earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and striking out nine with two walks.

Geneseo 14, Rock Falls 8: At Geneseo, the Rockets played the Maple Leafs to a 5-5 tie after four innings, but gave up seven runs in the fifth to lose the nonconference game.

Ari Reyna and Nicolette Udell each went 2 for 4 with a home run for Rock Falls. Reyna and Abi Skibinskie led the team with two RBIs each. Maddison Morgan also had two hits for the Rockets, including a triple.

Dakota 14, Amboy 2 (5 inn.): At Amboy, the Clippers lost an NUIC crossover game against the Indians.

Tyrah Vaessen led Amboy with two hits.

Baseball

Sterling 0-5, Galesburg 3-6 (DH): At Galesburg, the Golden Warriors dropped both games of their doubleheader against the Silver Streaks.

In Game 1, Garrett Polson pitched 5 2/3 innings for Sterling, allowing three runs (one earned) on zero hits and striking out nine with seven walks.

Drew Nettleton doubled on his only hit for the Golden Warriors.

In Game 2, Dylan Ottens went 1 for 2 with two walks and scored two runs as Sterling’s leader at the plate.

Nettleton pitched six innings for the win, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and striking out two with one walk.

Lena-Winslow 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 3 (6 inn.): At Ashton, the Panthers scored eight combined runs in the first two innings, then tacked on seven more in the sixth to finish a 10-run rule win over the Raiders.

Justin Henert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead AFC at the plate.

Boys tennis

Sterling splits home triangular: At Westwood Indoor Tennis Center, the Golden Warriors defeated Rockford Lutheran 3-1 and lost 3-1 to Argo (Summit).

Against Rockford Lutheran, Brecken Peterson (No. 1 singles) defeated Benjamin Temple 6-7 (2), 6-3, 1-0 (12). At No. 1 doubles, Benjamin Boze and Iker Zaragoza took down Landon Horn and Cale Patkus 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero defeated Douglas Johnson and Conrad Johnson 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8).

Against Summit, Peterson defeated Summit’s Nicolas Garza 6-2, 6-1.