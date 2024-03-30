Funeral set for 1 of 3 Tampico crash victims

Funeral services are set for Jayden Hanson and in the works for the other two boys who were killed Thursday in a traffic collision at Hahnaman and and Luther roads outside Tampico, where they lived. This roadside memorial was placed at the site. (Alex T. Paschal)

TAMPICO – Funeral services are set for one of the three Tampico boys killed Thursday in a traffic collision outside the village.

Jayden Lee Hanson, 14, died along with 16-year-old Douglas “DJ” Dorathy and 14-year-old Channing Swertfeger when the pickup truck they were riding in collided with a semi at the intersection of Hahnaman and Luther roads.

The three were Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico High School/Middle School students; Channing was in middle school.

According to his obituary, Jayden, son of Austin Hanson and Megan (Mitchell) Carslon, was a freshman at Prophetstown High School who was active in baseball and basketball and was a member of FFA.

Among others, survivors include his parents, brothers Owen Doane and Nelson Carlson, and sisters Kate Hanson and Audrah Bender.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prophetstown Middle School.

His funeral begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Prophetstown United Methodist Church.

Garland Funeral Home, which is owned by McDonald Funeral Home, is handling arrangements. Go to garlandfuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

Services for DJ and Channing still are being set, but also will be handled by Garland. Their obituaries will be posted once arrangements have been made.

A memorial vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Tampico Village Hall, 202 W. Second St. Donations will be accepted for the families of the three boys.

The pickup was northbound on Luther shortly before 1 p.m. when it failed to stop and was struck by the eastbound semi, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

The driver of the pickup, another boy who was not identified, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Booker said. The semi driver, a Whiteside County man who also was not identified, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.