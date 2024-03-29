Newman, Polo baseball earn wins: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Polo's Nolan Hahn pitches during a March 28, 2024 game with Kirkland-Hiawatha at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Baseball

Newman 12-12, Kewanee 3-0 (DH): At Kewanee, the Comets swept the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers East doubleheader on Thursday.

In Game 1, Newman managed only four hits, but drew nine walks and capitalized on four errors. Daniel Kelly went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Joe Oswalt totaled three RBIs, Garret Matznick chipped in two RBIs, and Brendan Tunink scored a team-high three runs.

Evan Bushman earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out two with one walk over four innings. Oswalt also pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

In Game 2, Tunink went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including two home runs, while Ashton Miner went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, including three doubles.

Garet Wolfe picked up the Game 2 win, allowing zero runs on five hits and striking out eight with one walk. Drake Cole struck out two, walked two, and gave up one hit in a single inning of scoreless relief for Newman.

Hampshire 9, Dixon 6 (6 inn.): At Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, the Dukes led 3-0 after one inning but couldn’t hang on against the Whip-Purs in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Brady Feit and Robbie Ramirez led Dixon with two hits apiece, while Brady Lawrence chipped in three RBIs, including a home run.

Lawrence pitched three innings for the Dukes, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out four with three walks.

Polo's Scott Robertson tries to avoid the tag by Kirkland-Hiawatha's Aaron Jindrich during a March 28, 2024 at Westside Park in Polo. The Marcos went on to win the game 6-1. (Earleen Hinton)

Polo 6, Hiawatha 1: At Polo, the Marcos used a pair of three-run innings in the third and fifth to defeat the Hawks.

Jacob Monaco and Gage Zeigler led Polo with two hits apiece. Zeigler had two RBIs.

Nolan Hahn pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 16 with no walks.

Eastland 4, Dakota 3: At Lanark, the Cougars took a 4-0 lead after two innings and held off the Indians for an NUIC crossover win.

Hunter Miller and Brayden Jackson led Eastland with two RBIs each.

Ethan Kessler pitched four innings for the Cougars, allowing one earned run on eight hits and striking out three with no walks.

Softball

Sterling 14, Quincy 3 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Warriors scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to a 10-run-rule win over the Blue Devils.

Olivia Melcher tripled and homered on two hits and racked up four RBIs for Sterling. Sienna Stingley and Lily Cantu each went 3 for 3. Stingley had three RBIs, including a home run. Layla Wright hit a triple and had three RBIs for the Golden Warriors.

Stingley pitched three shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out eight with no walks.

Amboy 5, Dixon 0: At Dixon, the Clippers scored four runs in the fourth inning en route to a nonconference win over the Duchesses.

Kiera Karlson, Brittlyn Whitman and Alyvia Whelchel led Amboy with two hits each.

Ellie McLaughlin earned the pitching win.

Lena-Winslow 8, Fulton 7: At Lena, the Steamers rallied from a 5-1 deficit after two innings but couldn’t complete the comeback against the Panthers.

Brooklyn Brennan paced Fulton with three hits, while Resse Germann, Addison Hartman, Madyson Luskey and Zoe Kunau added two hits apiece. Germann and Hartman had two RBIs apiece.

Hartman pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out six with two walks.

Polo left fielder Makayla Cisketti fields a hit as centerfielder Cheyenna Wilkins backs her up against Warren-Stockton on March 28, 2024 at Westside Park in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

Warren/Stockton 9, Polo 3: At Polo, the Lady Marcos tied the Warhawks 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but gave up six unanswered runs over the sixth and seventh to lose the game.

Cheyenna Wilkins and Camrynn Jones led Polo with two hits each. Jones stole two bases.

Boys tennis

Sterling 3, Rock Island 2: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors edged the Rocks in their season opener.

At No. 1 singles, Brecken Peterson defeated Nathaniel Cruz-Oliveros 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf defeated Cody Wolf and Ali Al Janabi 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero defeated Dah Htoo and Eh Moo 6-0, 6-1.

Bowling

Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers: At Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, the Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers hit the lanes every Tuesday and Thursday morning throughout March.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 169 game, 464 series; Connie Bontz 178, 507; David Bucher 200, 466; Steve Byars 201, 486; Chico Contreras 188, 545; Ken Couperus 225, 582; Anita Dunphy 186, 517; Dan Dunphy 236, 609; Ron Erickson 257, 696; Mike Imel 208, 512; Barb Jacobs 192, 469; Dave Jacobs 204, 505; Dick Janssen 210, 521; Gene Joiner 135, 365; Bob Joyce 220, 578; Jan Kuepker 133, 330; Ken Masters 204, 525; Ron Meagher 186, 476; Phil Mercer 155, 421; Doug Near 169, 411; Ron Odenthal 190, 505; Jeff Reglin 171, 425; Cruz Rivera 182, 506; Jim Shuman 170, 462; Chris Steder 161, 357; Dee Szymanski 164, 453; Judy Schmitt 147, 378; LaVerne Woesner 190, 539; Jay Wolfe 163, 432.