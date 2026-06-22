‘He likes to have a little job’: I&M Canal mules thriving in new environments

(File photo) The Volunteer closed down permanently in 2025, and its mules More and Larry found new homes in the Illinois Valley.

When the I&M Canal Corridor Association announced last fall that they were shutting down rides on its replica canal boat, amid funding shortfalls, people were concerned for the future of the exhibit, but also the future of the two mules that called it home.

The Volunteer remains docked in La Salle, but Moe and Larry are no longer there, as they have moved on to greener pastures. Following the final boat ride in September of last year, Larry was sold and Moe was donated in October, each moving to a new situation that caters to their individual needs.

Moe, 36, was adopted by Nancy Johnson with the 2nd Hand Ranch and Rescue in Princeton, where he is enjoying retirement.

“He’s very happy, and he’s come to life,” Johnson said. “He’s gained weight and strength in his time here.”

Moe’s retirement from the canal doesn’t mean he’s inactive anymore, as Johnson keeps him moving whenever he gets the itch.

“Whenever he gets bored, I’ll take him out for a little ride,” she said. “He likes to have a little job, so it’s good for him.”

Johnson said that Moe has made two new donkey friends, Hawthorne and Thistle, and they have become inseparable.

“He wants to go everywhere with them,” she said. “He even wants to go in the stall with them. He loves them so much.”

Moe’s path the 2nd Hand Ranch and Rescue was paved by community outreach, with concerned citizens reaching out to Johnson on social media following the news of the boat’s closure to see if she could take Moe in and give him a fresh start.

Medication and upkeep costs for Moe made the Canal Corridor Association donate him, rather than try to sell him.

Moe has Cushing’s Disease, an endocrine disorder caused by hyperactivity of the pituitary gland. The medication to help Moe with it costs Johnson $250 per month, with another $250 needed to take care of the aging equine.

Fundraising and events help Johnson and 2nd Hand Ranch and Rescue afford Moe’s care.

Larry, the younger mule, was purchased by Ron and Linda Kreiser, owners of Illinois Valley Area Fence and Pool in Utica.

With the age (and energy) disparity between Moe and Larry, they were not exactly best friends, but now Larry is in a place more suitable for a mule of his age.

Larry now enjoys a wide open pasture where he and his best friend Luther roam around with other rescue animals purchased by the Kreisers.

“It’s just good to see Illinois Valley people coming together as friends and helping animals out when it’s needed,” Johnson said.

(File photo) Larry the mule and Jackie Franz, his tender, walk the Illinois and Michigan Canal towpath near Lock 14 in downtown La Salle, while Larry tows "The Volunteer," an 1848 replica canal boat in this The Times' file photo.

While the mules are gone, the boat has stayed. The Volunteer is still up for sale by the I & M Canal Corridor Association.

The funding challenges that led to the closure of The Volunteer were a main focus of Canal Corridor Association President Ana Koval’s address to the community in December of last year.

“We depend upon federal money from the National Park Service to fulfill the mission for the I&M Canal National Heritage Area,” she said. “We had cut back severely in January (2025), so now we had enough funds to keep the Visitor Center open and the boat running until the end of September.”

The association could not be reached for comment on the status of The Volunteer.