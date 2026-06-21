Kane County Clerk to offer tour and open house Aug. 11 in Geneva

The Kane County Clerk will offer a tour and open house of its Geneva clerk’s office for community members to feel more familiar with voting and receive accurate information about the election process ahead of November.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the clerk’s office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B.
Attendees will receive a demonstration of how Kane County voting equipment works.
The clerk’s office staff also will answer questions about the voting process offer behind-the scenes looks about early voting, vote-by-mail and Election Day voting.
Private tours are available for small groups. To schedule a tour, call 630-444-3062.
The Kane County Clerk also will offer community members 2026 election education tours.
The tour dates include:
- Tour: 11 a.m. June 23 with Aurora Kiwanis
- Tour: 2 p.m. June 25 with Civic Humanities Project
- Tour: 11 a.m. June 26 with Elgin Kiwanis
- Demo: 6 p.m. June 30 at the Fox River Valley Public Library, 555 Barrington Ave., East Dundee
- Demo: 5 p.m. July 8 at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove
- Tour: 2 p.m. July 14 with Carriage Oaks
- Tour: 2 p.m. July 15 with The Reserve of Geneva
- Tour: 2 p.m. July 16 with River Glen of St. Charles
- Demo: 2:30 p.m. July 19 at the Town and Country Public Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn
- Demo: 4 p.m. July 21 at the Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora
- Demo: 9 a.m. July 24 at Quad County Urban League, 1685 N. Farnsworth Ave., Aurora
- Demo: 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Aurora Public Library’s Santori branch, 101 S. River St., Aurora
- Demo: 8 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Batavia Farmers Market, 110 N. River St., Batavia
- Demo: 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin