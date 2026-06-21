Kane County Clerk to offer tour and open house Aug. 11 in Geneva

The Kane County Clerk will offer a tour and open house of its Geneva clerk’s office Aug. 11 (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Kane County Clerk will offer a tour and open house of its Geneva clerk’s office for community members to feel more familiar with voting and receive accurate information about the election process ahead of November.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the clerk’s office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B.

Attendees will receive a demonstration of how Kane County voting equipment works.

The clerk’s office staff also will answer questions about the voting process offer behind-the scenes looks about early voting, vote-by-mail and Election Day voting.

Private tours are available for small groups. To schedule a tour, call 630-444-3062.

The Kane County Clerk also will offer community members 2026 election education tours.

The tour dates include: