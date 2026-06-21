Disability Pride returns to Crystal Lake for 2nd year, this time at McHenry County College

Attendees visit vendors booths at the first disability pride event in Crystal Lake on July 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Nichole Dabrowski)

Organizers behind the free event celebrating people with disabilities are returning for a second year in Crystal Lake, hoping it’s bigger and better.

Last year, pediatric occupational therapist Sara Zielinkski gathered like-minded community members to put on a Disability Pride event in Crystal Lake, the first of its kind in the area. Nearly 300 people attended, despite bad weather necessitating a change of location, from outside to inside the First Congregational Church, at the last minute.

“It was a quick pivot, but even with that pivot, we could not have anticipated the outpouring of support and the amount of people that came to the event,” Zielinkski said. “It was really cool.”

The free event aims to highlight the diversity and lived experiences within the community of people living with a wide array of disabilities, from physical and sensory to developmental and behavioral. Officially established in 2015, July is considered National Disability Pride Month.

This year, the disability pride event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at McHenry County College, Building B. The larger space will house about 40 tables for local vendors, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Local vendors include Bundles of Beads, Rainbow Lion Creations, Blacky Cat Creations and Mimi’s Garden. The Kingpins Drumline, Stars Resilient and singer and songwriter Jean Adaskevich are scheduled to perform.

Zielinkski has also started her own nonprofit organization called Z Advocacy, where she serves as the executive director. The 501(c)3 organization, officially established in March, focuses on “supporting individuals with disabilities through advocacy and creating spaces to foster community,” according to its Facebook page.

Attendees at the first disability pride event in Crystal Lake on July 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Nichole Dabrowski)

“As of right now, it’s the house for the Disability Pride event, but I would love going forward to be able to turn it into other opportunities to build community and create spaces that are inclusive,” she said.

Though it’s “still very much up in the air,” Zielinkski envisions the nonprofit hosting other events throughout the year. One idea she has is a celebration to recognize everyday wins for children with disabilities, like learning how to ride a bike or navigate a wheelchair.

“They don’t always have the same opportunities to be recognized because they may not be a part of a community of athletes or a community of musicians,” she said.

With events that connect people with local resources, Z Advocacy has the power to grow the local disability community while also raising awareness.

“You can really have a change in your local community,” she said. “That’s where I’m going to put my support, because I’m going to be realistic and say I’m probably not going to change the state of Illinois, or the state of the United States or the state of the world, but I can maybe have an impact here in McHenry County.”

Other disability celebrations are held in Chicago and Joliet. The City of Joliet Committee on Citizens with Disabilities hosts an inaugural Disability Pride Fair in the fall. Last year, the organization celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Zielinkski is still looking for sponsors for this year’s disability pride event. Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating to Z Advocacy can connect with Zielinkski at sara.zadvocacy@gmail.com.