Police find missing Lake County girl at forest preserve with Georgia man

Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday used camera technology to find a Georgia man’s car and a girl younger than 14 who was reported missing from the Gurnee area.

Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez, 24, of Norcross, Georgia, had been communicating with the girl before she was reported missing early Saturday morning, according to a release from sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli.

About 4:40 a.m., deputies were called to a home in unincorporated Gurnee for a report of a missing child. The girl had never run away before, officers were told, “and it was very concerning she disappeared in the middle of the night,” according to the release.

Detectives also responding to the home discovered the girl’s cellphone was not functioning and they were unable to use any of her electronic devices to find her. They determined she had been communicating with Fuerte Perez and that he had made plans to drive from Georgia to pick her up, according to the release.

Based on evidence uncovered, it appeared Fuerte Perez told the girl he wanted a “romantic relationship” with her, officials said.

Detectives determined the vehicle Fuerte Perez may have been driving “and utilized public safety camera technology” to locate the vehicle at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville, where the child and Fuerte Perez were found about 6 p.m.

The child, who appeared unharmed, was taken to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center for specialized attention and advocacy, according to the release.

Fuerte Perez was transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. He has been charged with two felony counts of solicitation of child pornography and one felony count of cocaine possession. Additional charges are likely, officials said.

“This type of case is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff John Idleburg said. “Our Criminal Investigations Division took this case seriously and worked tirelessly from the moment the girl was reported missing until she was safely located. While there will undoubtedly be a long road to recovery and healing, I am grateful the victim was found safe and is physically OK. I am proud of everyone who played a role in rescuing this young girl and bringing the offender to the first steps of justice.”

Fuerte Perez is set to appear for a detention hearing Monday afternoon, Covelli said.