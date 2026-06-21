Morris Police Department promotes School Resource Officer Evans to sergeant

Sergeant Scott Evans receiving his Officer of the Year award from Police Chief Alicia Steffes on Monday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

The Morris Police Department announced the promotion of Scott Evans, the school resource officer at Morris Community High School, to the rank of sergeant.

Evens has been with the Morris Police Department since June 2013, and he has worked in several roles throughout his career, according to a Friday Facebook post. He has been on patrol, in investigations, and he has spent the longest amount of time as a resource officer.

In the summer months, Evans will serve as a day shift sergeant, and transition into a new role overseeing the school resource officers.

Evans was also named the Officer of the Year for Morris back in February.