89th District’s annual spring photo contest underway

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is launching her fourth annual spring photo contest for residents throughout her 89th Legislative District.

She is calling on residents to capture compelling photos of people, landscapes or landmarks throughout the community to showcase the beauty of spring. McCombie is looking forward to showcasing the incredible talent throughout the district, according to a news release.

“There is no better way to welcome a new season than through beautiful photos of our community,” said McCombie. “In the past, I have seen great talent through photography, and I look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions and having the winners displayed in our offices.”

To participate, interested area residents can submit a photo that best represents the people and places of the 89th District, including any statues and monuments. The winning photos will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Savanna offices.

McCombie will choose winning entries and invite the photographers for an unveiling at the Savanna office. The winning photos will be on display for the rest of the 103rd General Assembly.

The contest rules are:

Participants are asked to submit their photos by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com.

Photos must be taken in the 89th District.

Photos must be taken during this spring.

Photos are due as soon as possible and winners will be announced June 21.

Photos must be sent in high resolution.

In the email, include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number and where the photograph was taken.

An 89th District map can be found on McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com. For more information, call the district office at 815-291-8989.