Sauk Valley towns hosting Easter egg hunts

DIXON – With Easter only a week away, here are some egg hunts taking place throughout the Sauk Valley.

Dixon: Dixon’s Eggstravaganza egg hunt will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, outside The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave. The free hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. for age groups up to 10. There also will be giveaways, pictures with the Easter bunny, games, a bonus egg hunt and more. A sensory-friendly time will be held inside from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Rock Falls: Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Centennial Park, and the Easter egg hunt begins at 1:30 p.m.

Sterling: At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, the soccer fields next to Building 3 will be covered with candy-filled eggs, and the Easter bunny will be wandering around for photos. The event is free for kids 8 and younger. The hunt will be held in rain or shine, and it will last only a few minutes, so don’t be late. Age groups are newborns to 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8.

Morrison: The Morrison Kiwanis and Key Club’s annual free Easter egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Kiwanis Park, 700 N. Genesee St. The Easter bunny will arrive in a firetruck at 10 a.m. Age groups are 2 and younger (who must be accompanied by an adult), 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 to 9. Some eggs will contain slips for special Easter baskets, and some will contain coupons for special treats from McDonald’s, Family Chef, Dairy Queen and Happy Joe’s. There will be special treats for those who cannot have candy. No registration is required.

Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave., will have an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29. There also will be bike giveaways, golden ticket prizes and a special guest: Mr. E. Bunny.

The Homestead of Morrison Easter egg hunt begins at 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, at 403 Scenic St. Don’t forget your basket. Photos with the Easter bunny will be available, and there will be a bike giveaway for each age group: 0 to 3, 4 to 8, and 9 to 12.

Fulton: Fulton’s Easter egg/candy drop will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in School Park on 10th Avenue. New this year: Pick up an egg and head to the pavilion to get a prize.

Polo: Polo’s 22nd annual Community Easter egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Elementary School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave. Breakfast and inflatables with the Easter bunny, sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, will be available from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Easter egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1 to 3, at 10:15 a.m. for kids ages 4 to 7, and at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 8 to 12. About 6,000 eggs will be set out, and 12 bicycles donated by Haldane Custom and HeadsUp Salon will be given away. Go to Polo Community Easter Egg Hunt 2024 page to register.

Amboy: The Cliff Walters Memorial Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Amboy City Park for ages 2 and 3, 4 and 5, 6 and 7, and 8 to 10, with first, second and third prizes for each group.