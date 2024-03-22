2024 Sauk Valley Media boys tennis preview capsules

Sterling’s Brecken Peterson competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Meet at Conant High School in 2023. Peterson is a three-time state qualifier, and last season became the first Sterling player to receive a seed in the singles draw since the 1980s. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Dixon Dukes

Coach: Rick Kent (1st season)

Top returners: Bashar Elbzour, sr.; Alex Basilio, sr.

Key newcomers: Jack McGrail, fr.; Will Lindenmeyer, fr.

Worth noting: Coach Kent takes over as head coach after spending the past several seasons as the assistant. … “We expect to be able to compete at a high level this year as our players from a young team last year use the experienced they gained as growth,” Coach Kent said.

Dixon’s Bashar Elbzour plays a shot against during a singles match against Newman last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Newman Comets

Coach: Missy Rhodes (1st season)

Last season’s record: 9-6

Top returners: Logan Palmer, sr.; J.P. Ryan, sr.; Ryan Partington, sr.

Key newcomer: Joel Rhodes, fr.

Worth noting: Logan Palmer was a 1A state qualifier in singles last season, and he has also qualified for the state golf tournament in each of the past two seasons. … “Newman tennis is on the upswing, with many new and enthusiastic players,” Coach Rhodes said. “We are working on advanced skills to bring us to the next level. The entire team is looking forward to a great season and advancing to the state tournament.”

Newman’s Logan Palmer eyes the ball while playing a singles match against Dixon last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Mike Gottemoller (6th season)

Last season’s record: 17-3-1 (5-1 Western Big 6)

Top returners: Brecken Peterson, sr.; Servando Diaz, sr.; Iker Zaragoza, sr.; Ben Boze, sr.; Yamaan Alkhalaf, sr.; Gavin Staats, so.

Worth noting: The Golden Warriors lost several key seniors from last year’s team, including the No. 1 doubles duo of Elias Jensen and Connor Pham, who amassed a 22-4 record. … Peterson set the school record for single-season wins with 31 last year, passing Jack Nitz (29). He lost only one singles match in WB6 play – to eventual 1A state champion Nicholas Patrick of Alleman. … Peterson, who has finished third or better in singles at sectionals all three seasons so far, last year became the first Sterling boys player to be seeded in the state tournament singles draw since the 1980s.