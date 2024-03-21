Softball: 5 storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area in 2024

Newman’s Amiya Rodriguez fires the ball to first for an out against Forreston in the 2024 season opener. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 2023 high school softball season was an exciting one in the Sauk Valley area. Rock Falls won its first regional title since 2018 and first sectional title since 2004 in Class 2A, Sterling reached the Sweet 16 in Class 3A, and Forreston and Morrison both won Class 1A regional titles.

2024 has plenty of intrigue as the season begins. Here are five storylines to keep an eye on this year:

How far can Sterling go?

In 2023, Sterling finished 24-12 overall, losing 6-5 to Sycamore in the Class 3A Belvidere North Sectional final to end the season. This year, the Golden Warriors return some players in all-state pitcher Sienna Stingley, senior outfielder Olivia Melcher, junior catcher Marley Sechrest, junior infielder Katie Taylor and sophomore infielder Mya Lira.

Sterling also added a three-time 1A all-state pitcher in senior Ady Waldschmidt – a Newman transfer – as well as some talented underclassmen. Sophomore outfielder Lily Cantu, freshman infielder Rosie Cantu and freshman outfielder Layla Wright join the lineup this year. With a 5-1 start, Sterling appears to be meshing quickly. The Golden Warriors should have a shot at a sectional title this year.

Rock Falls batter Olivia Osborne is thrown out by a step at first as Richmond Burton's Norah Spittler makes the play during last year's sectional semifinal in Davis Junction. (Christopher Johnson - Shaw Local News Network)

Can Rock Falls reload for another strong season?

Rock Falls graduated a big senior class in 2023 and notably loses ICA first-team All-State pitcher Katie Thatcher, now a freshman at Louisville. But at the same time, it returns some experience and quality players from last year’s Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional champion team. Senior catcher Olivia Osborne, junior shortstop Jeslyn Krueger and junior infielder Maddison Morgan were regular starters last season, and sophomore pitcher Ari Reyna also made some starts. There’s big-game experience and talent returning. The question is: can the newcomers fill in admirably?

What is the ceiling for this young Newman team?

Newman finished 12-10 in 2023, losing 1-0 to Morrison on a walk-off home run in the ninth inning in the Class 1A Newman Regional final. This year, it has a new head coach in Madison Koerner and another young team. The Comets return some quality players, including two-time ICA Class 1A All-Stater Madison Duhon (center fielder) and 2022 ICA All-Stater Jess Johns (pitcher/infielder) – two senior leaders.

Newman also brings back a pair of talented sophomore infielders in Lucy Oetting and Brenleigh Cook. Oetting and Cook both flashed their potential as freshmen and now have a year of varsity experience under their belts. Oetting was an honorable mention All-Three Rivers East pick last season.

Additionally, Newman adds an infusion of youth with freshmen outfielders Anna Propheter and Kaylee Benyo, and freshman pitcher Claire Von Holten. If the freshmen can acclimate quickly, the Comets could easily be in the regional championship mix once again.

Morrison’s Kiyah Wolber fields a ball at second base against West Central in last season's Class 1A sectional semifinal at St. Bede Academy. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Can Morrison advance past the sectional semifinals?

Last year, Morrison finished 18-10 with a Class 1A regional championship. This year, the Fillies return eight players from that young and talented team. Junior pitcher/utility Bella Duncan and senior shortstop/pitcher Jordan Eads were both second-team All-Three Rivers West picks a season ago. Sophomore catcher Allie Anderson, sophomore right fielder Bella Scachette and junior second baseman Kiyah Wolber should also be impact players as some of the top returners for Morrison.

The Fillies should contend for another regional title this season and could push further into the postseason if they peak at the right time.

Can Forreston three-peat as regional champs with a new head coach?

Forreston is another team with a first-year head coach this year. After winning two straight regional championships and finishing third at Class 1A state in 2022, Zoie Sellers will try to maintain the winning culture the Cardinals have built.

Forreston returns some quality, experienced players in senior infielder Nevaeh Houston, senior first baseman Ella Ingram, senior utility Jenna Greenfield and junior pitcher Aubrey Sanders. A three-peat as regional champions certainly seems possible, but the Cardinals will need a lot of newcomers to step up.