Mt. Morris man injured in West Lowell Park Road crash: Sheriff

MT. MORRIS — Ogle County authorities have released the name of a man injured in a crash Monday morning on West Lowell Park Road.

Matthania J. Lovinski, 36, of Mt. Morris, was driving a Hyundai west in the 6000 block of West Lowell Park Road when he failed to negotiate the road’s curve and damaged a telephone pole and gas main, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release. Lovinski was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in Rockford for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the release.

No information was available about Lovinski’s medical status. There were no passengers in the vehicle, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

About 1 1/2 miles of West Lowell Park Road was closed for several hours after the 11:10 a.m. crash. West Lowell Park Road was closed from the Mt. Morris city limits to the intersection with North Moose Road until 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to an alert that went out from the sheriff’s office stating the road was open.

Polo, Mt. Morris and Oregon fire protection districts, ComEd and Nicor responded to the scene, in addition to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.