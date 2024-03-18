Dixon firefighter takes state, national certification training

CHAMPAIGN — Dixon firefighter Owen Brooks is enrolled in the Illinois Fire Service Institute Basic Operations Firefighter/NFPA Firefighter I Blended course.

This 18-week training program is designed to give firefighters the training needed to operate safely and effectively on the fireground. According to a news release, unlike a traditional resident fire training academy, the BOF program affords students a flexible training schedule with the use of instructor supported online classrooms and regional training locations for hands-on practical training.

Students complete nine hands-on practical weekends at regional sites across Illinois, including Cherry Valley, Marion and Streator. Training sites rotate regularly throughout the state to allow for accessibility for all who want to train.

The BOF Program is offered at no cost to Illinois students and departments thanks to a grant offered through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Upon successful completion, the student will meet OSFM and national NFPA Firefighter I requirements for certification.

“The IFSI BOF program provides critical information and essential skills training to fire departments across Illinois and ensures that firefighters have the necessary information to safely perform the demanding duties of their jobs,” IFSI Director Chief Jim Keiken said. “Firefighters enrolling in this program are showing their true commitment to serving and protecting their communities and themselves.”

The Illinois Fire Service Institute is the statutory State Fire Academy for Illinois. It serves as the oldest continuous fire training institution in the United States. Since 1925, first responders from across the state and world have relied on IFSI to deliver hands-on, innovative and top-quality training, education and research. Located in Champaign, the main IFSI campus offers a 28-acre training ground with live fire props and training equipment. Courses are delivered on campus, at state regional training centers and locations across the United States and internationally.

For more information about the Illinois Fire Service Institute and the Basic Operations Firefighter/NFPA Firefighter I BLENDED course, contact Jill Kraft at jillks@illinois.edu or 217-300-6036.