Illinois Extension Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Unit spring 2024 events announced

Freshly harvested garden produce ready for postharvest cleaning and storage. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois Extension Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Unit, part of the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, has released its event calendar for spring 2024.

Illinois Extension provides educational programs for youths, families, farmers, gardeners, businesses, schools and organizations in Carroll, Whiteside and Lee counties. Each of their events is created based on research conducted to identify annual priorities in each community, which allows the organization to respond to evolving and emerging needs.

Events for spring 2024 include brain fitness classes, dog training, youth development, gardening, cooking and more.

Call the registration office at 815-632-3611 for reasonable accommodations required to attend any event.

Events

Wits Fitness, March 11 and April 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square Center, 101 W Second St., Dixon

Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, leads participants through interactive activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time.

Wits Fitness, March 12 and April 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling

Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, leads participants through interactive activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. To sign up call Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, Ext. 3977, or email beth.sterk@cghmc.com.

Kids & K-9s, March 16 and 23 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center, Dixon

Kids & K-9s is a survey class that will introduce different aspects of dog training and is designed to help dogs become a more integral part of families. Open to youths ages 8 to 18 beginning Saturday, Feb. 10, and running select Saturdays through August. Beginner classes will take place at 11 a.m. and advanced classes at 1 p.m. This event is free for 4-H members and $20 for non-4-H members. Register online by April 1 at go.illinois.edu/kidsk9.

Mindful Mechanics, March 18, 25 and April 1, 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon

Teens ages 13 through 19 are given tools to build positive relationships with themselves and others. The overall program aims to promote mindful practices that lead to improvements in managing goals, developing a sense of self, time and stress management, and emotional regulation. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.

Wits Fitness, March 20 and April 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, Prophetstown

Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, leads participants through interactive activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling Henry C. Adams Memorial Library at 309-714-2699.

Ready Set Grow… Gardening Workshop, March 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, Loveland Community House, Dixon

The Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties offer participants information about horticulture, backyard gardening, pest control and more. Register online at go.illinois.edu/readysetgrow.

Lee County Project Pool, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Lee County 4-H Center, Amboy

This workshop is designed to showcase some of the unique project options available in the 4-H program. Open to all ages 5-18. Registration is required by March 16. Registration fee is $20 and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/projectpool.

Cooking with Vegetables | Carroll County Master Gardeners, March 25 and April 22 at 5 p.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson

Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro for a lesson on cooking with spinach and asparagus. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. To register, call the York Township Public Library at 815-259-2480.

Cooking with Vegetables | Carroll County Master Gardeners, March 28 and April 25 at 5 p.m., Mount Carroll Public Library, Mount Carroll

Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro for a lesson on cooking with spinach and asparagus. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. To register, call Mount Carroll Public Library at 815-244-1751.

Salsa Garden | Big and Small Gardening, April 2 at 6 p.m., Winfred Knox Memorial Library, Franklin Grove

The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series, “Big and Small Gardening,” to teach all ages the basics of gardening. The series will be held on the first Tuesday of each month, alternating a youth program at 4 p.m. and an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners for their adult lesson to learn about milk jug salsa gardening. Register by calling 815-456-2823.

Wits Fitness, April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson

Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, leads participants through interactive activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling York Township Public Library at 815-259-2480.

Wits Fitness, April 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Carroll Public Library, Mount Carroll

Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, leads participants through interactive activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling 815-244-1751.

Looking For The Funny Side: The Value of Humor, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson

Humor can be good for you as it has physical and psychological benefits. This free program will help you look at the ways that humor can help when dealing with stress and change. Register by calling York Township Public Library at 815-259-2480.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop, April 10 from noon to 5 p.m., Whiteside County Extension Office, Sterling

This workshop teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance-use disorders in youths. Register online at go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth.

Bullet Journaling, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Winifred Knox Memorial Library, Franklin Grove

Bullet journaling can help organize life tasks, thoughts and feelings, identify stressors, help process emotions and intrusive or avoidant thoughts, gain insight and confidence, and promote empathy. Supplies are included and there is no cost to attend. Ages 8-18. Call Winifred Knox Memorial Library to register at 815-456-2823.

Succulent Wreaths, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon

Learn more about what succulents are and how to care for them. Craft and take home your own succulent wreath. Supplies are included. Ages 12 and up. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.

4-H Junior Gardener SPIN Club, Tuesdays April 16-July 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon

This program teaches children about the wonderful world of gardening through hands-on investigation of growing their own vegetables and flowers as well as learning to use the harvest. A portion of the produce grown will be given to food insecure situations. The club is for youths 8 to 18 and the cost is $30 for non-4-H members and $10 for 4-H members. For more information contact the Lee County Extension Office at 815-857-3525. Register online at go.illinos.edu/LeeCoJG.

Pixel Pioneers Virtual Special Interest Club, April 23, 30 and May 7, 14, 21, 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Online event

Explore digital creativity from home with engaging sessions on typography, logos and more. Join the 4-H Pixel Pioneers Virtual SPIN Club where sessions take place on Zoom, and materials are mailed to participants. The program is open to youths 8-18, with an enrollment deadline of April 1. A $5 supply fee is applicable for 4-H members, and $25 for non-members. To enroll, visit go.illinois.edu/pixelpioneersnewmember for new members and go.illinois.edu/pixelpioneers for current members.

Hold That Thought: Understanding Memory and Forgetfulness, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson