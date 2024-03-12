Annual YWCA luncheon returns to Dixon

Peg Williams, channeling Lila Stevens, an original member of the Sauk Valley YWCA, introduces a movie Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, recognizing the organization’s 100th anniversary during a celebration at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The YWCA of the Sauk Valley is returning to Dixon to host its annual Women of Achievement Luncheon at the Elks Club on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from noon to 1:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 11 a.m.

The YWCA is now accepting early registration for the event that showcases the achievements of outstanding women in the Sauk Valley area. Volunteers are sending invitations in the mail, but everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.

There is a registration fee of $45 per person, and with limited seating, early reservations are recommended. Groups registering with a table of eight people will be listed as table sponsors in the event program. Reservations, due by April 5, can be made by mail at 412 First Ave., Sterling, or by phone at 815-625-0333.

The YWCA is also seeking nominations for the four awards that will be presented to Sauk Valley women. The nominations are due to the YWCA by Monday, March 25, 2024. The award categories include:

Louise Bittorf Sullivan Award for Inspirational Woman

Pearl Woods Award for Business and Industry

Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership

Jane Reid Keefer Award for Professions and Education

Following the luncheon and award presentations, the event includes gift basket raffles, drawings for Cubs tickets, a 50/50 drawing and a dessert dash. Tickets for the drawings can be purchased at the event via card or cash.

For over 100 years, the YWCA has been dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting their values of peace, justice, freedom and dignity. In the Sauk Valley, the YWCA provides community and crisis services as well as immigration resources for community members.

All proceeds from the luncheon will be used to support the various YWCA programs that impact thousands of lives across Lee and Whiteside Counties each year. YWCA services include domestic violence and sexual assault assistance, prevention of bullying and abuse, girls’ programs, career services, cultural diversity work, immigrant outreach and more.

For more information, to register for the luncheon or to obtain forms for award nominations, call the YWCA at 815-625-0333, or visit its Facebook page at YWCA of the Sauk Valley.