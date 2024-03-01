Ogle County Democrats contribute to food pantries

OREGON – The Ogle County Democratic Central Committee recently donated $800 among eight Ogle County food pantries, an idea that originated during the pandemic to celebrate the holiday season together since in-person gatherings were not possible. The Ogle County Dems have raised more than $3,200 for area food pantries over the past four years.

“I am so proud of our members again this year,” said Committee member David “Skip” Donald. “Helping people is what the Democratic Party is all about.”

For information about the Ogle County Democrats, visit Oglecountydems.org or attend their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday on every month at the VFW, 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon.